The Hormozgan Red Crescent Society announced on Sunday that the search and rescue operation following the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion ended on Saturday evening May 3, 2025 after several days of relentless efforts by rescue and relief teams.

A powerful blast rocked Shahid Rajaee Port on April 26, 2025, after a fuel tanker detonated, causing a large fire that was later extinguished. The tragic incident left 70 dead and more than 1,000 injured.

