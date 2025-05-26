Ejei asks for acceleration in Bandar Abbas port fire case

"My strong and repeated insistence to all relevant judicial authorities, both in Hormozgan province and in the capital, especially in the Prosecutor General Office, is that they should diligently examine and investigate the case of every person in any position whose fault or negligence played a part in the occurrence of this incident," Ejei said in a speech at a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Monday.

He ordered the relevant authorities not to prolong investigations and bring the legal case into a conclusion as soon as possible.

A powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Bandar Abbas, capital of southern Hormozgan Province, exactly a month ago on April 26, after a fuel tanker detonated for reasons still under investigation.

Hormozgan Province Crisis Director said later that the death toll from the incident increased 70.

