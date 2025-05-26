  1. Politics
May 26, 2025, 2:16 PM

Ejei asks for acceleration in Bandar Abbas port fire case

Ejei asks for acceleration in Bandar Abbas port fire case

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Head of the Iranian Judiciary Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei has ordered the local judicial authorities in Hormozgan province to hasten their investigations into the case of blast and subsequent fire at Shahid Rajaee port.

"My strong and repeated insistence to all relevant judicial authorities, both in Hormozgan province and in the capital, especially in the Prosecutor General Office, is that they should diligently examine and investigate the case of every person in any position whose fault or negligence played a part in the occurrence of this incident," Ejei said in a speech at a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary on Monday.

He ordered the relevant authorities not to prolong investigations and bring the legal case into a conclusion as soon as possible. 

A powerful blast rocked the port of Shahid Rajaee in Bandar Abbas, capital of southern Hormozgan Province, exactly a month ago on April 26, after a fuel tanker detonated for reasons still under investigation.

Hormozgan Province Crisis Director said later that the death toll from the incident increased 70.

MNA

News ID 232289

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News