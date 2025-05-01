Tehran condemns new US sanctions imposed against Iran

Referring to the continuation of the US hostile, illegal, and inhumane policies against the Iranian nation, he considered the US cruel sanctions imposed against Iran as violation of the fundamental principles and rules of international law, including human rights standards, saying that the sanctions that have been announced over the past few days under various pretexts against Iranian and non-Iranian individuals and companies are a clear sign of the US policymakers' insistence on breaking the law and violating the rights and interests of other countries, as well as their efforts to disrupt friendly and legal relations between developing countries through economic terrorism.

These sanctions, which are designed in line with the failed and criminal policy of maximum pressure against the great Iranian nation, are another clear evidence of the contradictory approach of the US decision-makers and their lack of goodwill and seriousness in advancing the path of diplomacy, he said, emphasizing that the responsibility for the consequences and destructive effects resulting from the contradictory behaviors and provocative statements of the US officials regarding Iran shall be borne by the United States.

Recalling the US long history of hostility towards the Iranian people, including through economic sanctions and disruption of Iran's scientific, economic, and technological development and progress, which has caused Iranians to distrust and deeply suspect the United States, Baghaei emphasized the Iranian nation's determination to resist the US policy of intimidation and pressure.

