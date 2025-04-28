US Navy confirms F-18 fighter jet lost in Red Sea

The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard, the US Navy website said in a statement on Monday.

Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway, the Navy claimed.

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and embarked air wing remain fully mission capable, it further claimed.

The US Navy refused to admit that it was the Yemenis' strikes that destroyed the aircraft. Earlier, the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree struck US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman on Monday.

