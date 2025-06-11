Iran agrees with Oman, Pakistan to export goods using PTA

Mohammad Atabak made the remarks on Wednesday, emphasizing that Iran has agreed with the Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan for exporting goods using the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The government's ultimate goal is to facilitate exports and imports freely and without direct intervention of the government provided that the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has full oversight of this process to ensure the integrity and accuracy of the transactions, he underlined.

Iran’s industry minister emphasized the importance of monitoring and controlling the currency and preventing its flight from the country illegally.

Iran has signed agreements with Oman and Pakistan for exporting goods under the preferential tariff arrangements, Atabak stressed.

Emphasizing the importance of facilitating and accelerating processes, the Iranian minister of industry pointed out that the Central Bank of Iran should facilitate the provision of foreign exchange for exports and importers, so that simplification for the provision of foreign exchange should be taken into consideration by the Central Bank of Iran.

