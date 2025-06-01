Iran, Oman ink PTA to boost bilateral trade: TPOI

Abdolamir Rabihavi pointed to the details of trade documents and agreements reached between Iran and Oman, and emphasized that signing of the preferential trade agreement is one of the most important documents signed by the two countries.

He also referred to the salient achievements of Iranian President Pezeshkian’s recent visit to the Sultanate of Oman and noted that Oman is one of the like-minded countries for Iran in political and economic terms.

During this trip, 18 documents were signed between the two countries, four of which belonged to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the fields of geology and mineral explorations, development of exhibition cooperation and industrial parks.

Undoubtedly, signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) can pave the way for the development of trade cooperation between the two countries, and it is expected that the private sector will take giant stride in this respect and open new markets for Iranian products, the TPOI official underlined.

