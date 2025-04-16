Israel targets photojournalist’s home in Gaza

A pre-dawn airstrike targeting the family home of photojournalist Fatima Hassouneh in the Al-Tuffa neighborhood of Gaza City on Wednesday killed 10 people, according to Press TV.

"Our teams transferred 10 martyrs and several wounded to al-Shifa Hospital after the Hassouneh family's home was targeted," civil defense agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

According to the Palestinian Ma'an news agency, Israeli strikes in the early hours of Wednesday “mostly focused on Gaza City” and left at least 21 people dead and dozens of others injured.

Two people were killed in an Israeli aerial raid targeting a residential apartment near the Saraya Junction in the center of Gaza City, while another death was recorded as a result of shelling from an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft near Abu Hasira Street, west of the city.

Three members of a family lost their lives due to the shelling of a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in Yarmouk Stadium in the center of the city.

In Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, a girl was killed and two people were injured by shelling that targeted a house, where a tent was erected on the roof, according to Ma'an.

Israel’s airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza also claimed four Palestinian lives earlier Wednesday morning.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli attack helicopters were firing on Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, and the town of Abasan al-Kabira was also coming under heavy Israeli artillery attack in nearby Khan Yunis.

Artillery attacks were also reported on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as the Bureij camp.

