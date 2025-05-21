  1. World
Quds Brigades claims responsiblity for Gaza rocket launch

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) –The Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, announced the launch of a missile attack on Ashdod and Ashkelon in the occupied lands of Palestine.

The  Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that "We launched a missile attack on Ashdod and Ashkelon in response to the killing of the children of the Palestinian nation."

Israeli media cited the military as confirming the rocket attack but claimed to have intercepted it.

One rocket launched from the northern Gaza Strip at Ashkelon a short while ago was intercepted by air defenses, the military claimed, according to Times of Israel.

