UNICEF warns situation in besieged northern Gaza catastrophic

UNICEF spokesperson for Gaza Tess Ingram said the ongoing brutal Israeli offensive and siege there were not only exposing children to violence but also pushing them towards increasingly dire conditions.

She said because of the collapse of the medical system; children were unable to get essential medical care and treatment.

Ingram deplored that the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the last functioning health centers in the northern area, had run out of service amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

Elsewhere in her remarks, the UNICEF spokeswoman continued that children's lives were in danger not only as a result of bullets and rockets but also as a result of dire living conditions.

With the onset of winter conditions in the besieged enclave, families turn to burning waste and plastics to warm up in desperation, she noted.

The remarks come as Children in the Gaza Strip face the deadly effects of disease and malnutrition as the ongoing Israeli campaign of death and destruction cuts them off from safe water, food, and medicine.

About 3.000 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured in northern Gaza since the Israeli military launched its new ground offensive there on October 6, ordering the forced displacement of residents.

Since then, virtually no aid has entered the area, leaving tens of thousands of people without food, water, fuel, transport, and electricity.

Starvation and malnutrition are rapidly increasing.

