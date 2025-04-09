Nightclub roof collapse claims at least 98 lives

At least 160 were injured with crews searching for potential survivors in the rubble at the one-storey Jet Set nightclub, said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Centre of Emergency Operations.

“We continue clearing debris and searching for people,” he said on Tuesday night. “We’re going to search tirelessly for people.”

Nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed during a merengue concert, rescue crews were still pulling out survivors from under the debris. Firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and used sawed pieces of wood as planks to lift heavy debris as the noise of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.

Mr Mendez said rescue crews were prioritising three areas in the club, adding: “We’re hearing some sounds.”

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball (MLB) all-star Nelson Cruz, was among the victims.

She had called president Luis Abinader at 12.49am, saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, first lady Raquel Abraje told reporters. Officials said she died later at the hospital.

“This is too great a tragedy,” the first lady said, her voice breaking.

MNA/