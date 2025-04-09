Diplomat terms Iran-China-Russia meeting as productive

The meeting, which followed agreements reached by deputy foreign ministers in Beijing, convened officials from the three countries to discuss key issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

Gharibabadi emphasized Iran’s ongoing engagement with all relevant parties and reaffirmed its commitment to diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on X, formerly Twitter, “China, Iran and Russia had a productive expert-level meeting in Moscow on issues related to the Iranian nuclear program, including prospects and challenges in this sphere.”

Trilateral coordination seems to be very useful and valuable, he said.

MNA/IRN