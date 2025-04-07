20 killed, injured in fresh US strikes on Yemen

According to Yemen's Al-Masirah news network, US fighter jets conducted three separate air raids on the Jabal al-Aswad area in the capital, Sana’a.

Al Jazeera, citing Yemeni health officials, confirmed that four civilians were martyred in the strikes, with 16 others being injured.

The Yemeni health ministry also announced that the US attacks on Sanaa resulted in the martyrdom of 4 civilians, including 2 women. 25 others were also injured in the attack, including 11 women and children, according to the ministry.

In continuation of the aerial assault, US warplanes also struck areas in the provinces of Hajjah and Saada, launching three additional attacks.

