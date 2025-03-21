  1. Politics
Iran, Brazil FMs discuss relations, region in phone call

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Brazil, Mauro Vieira, discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in a phone conversation on Friday.

The top Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira emphasized the importance of identifying and utilizing the abundant potentials of Iran and Brazil, as well as the potentials of multilateral organizations such as BRICS, in which both countries are members, to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Araghchi declared the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to broaden bilateral relations at both regional and internal levels. 

The to diplomats also discussed the latest regional and international developments and emphasized the need for all governments to be committed to preserving the rule of law on the international stage.

