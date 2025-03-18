  1. Economy
Mar 18, 2025, 2:20 PM

Iran’s free trade pact with EEU to come into force in May

Iran’s free trade pact with EEU to come into force in May

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will come into effect on May 15.

The Eurasian Economic Commission made the announcement of the FTA’s implementation on Monday, saying that it anticipates the agreement will boost trade among participating nations to $12 billion, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. 

The bloc comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, with Iran among the observer states.

The announcement came just days after President Masoud Pezeshkian officially signed the FTA between Iran and the EAEU into law after it was ratified by Parliament on February 4, 2025, and subsequently endorsed by the Guardian Council on March 2.

On Saturday, Pezeshkian had also formally communicated to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to implement the law.

The FTA aims to eliminate tariffs on over 80% of goods traded between Iran and EAEU member states while planning gradual tariff reductions for sensitive sectors.

MNA/IRN

News ID 229743

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News