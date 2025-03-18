Iran’s free trade pact with EEU to come into force in May

The Eurasian Economic Commission made the announcement of the FTA’s implementation on Monday, saying that it anticipates the agreement will boost trade among participating nations to $12 billion, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

The bloc comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, with Iran among the observer states.

The announcement came just days after President Masoud Pezeshkian officially signed the FTA between Iran and the EAEU into law after it was ratified by Parliament on February 4, 2025, and subsequently endorsed by the Guardian Council on March 2.

On Saturday, Pezeshkian had also formally communicated to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to implement the law.

The FTA aims to eliminate tariffs on over 80% of goods traded between Iran and EAEU member states while planning gradual tariff reductions for sensitive sectors.

