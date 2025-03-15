  1. Politics
Mar 15, 2025, 2:48 PM

Trump stares down reporter after mic. hits his face (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump was speaking about Gaza to a group of press at Joint Base Andrews when a boom microphone made contact with his face.

Mr. Trump looked towards the group of journalists before raising his eyebrows at the incident.

The Republican remarked, "She just became a big story tonight," seemingly referring to the reporter.

MNA

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

