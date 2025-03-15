Trump stares down reporter after mic. hits his face (+VIDEO)

Mr. Trump looked towards the group of journalists before raising his eyebrows at the incident.
The Republican remarked, "She just became a big story tonight," seemingly referring to the reporter.
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump was speaking about Gaza to a group of press at Joint Base Andrews when a boom microphone made contact with his face.
