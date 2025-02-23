Israeli regime conducts air raids in South Lebanon

Hezbollah is set to hold a massive funeral procession Sunday for its former secretary general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and its former Executive Council, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. The ceremony is expected to draw a significant crowd, both from Lebanon and abroad, with high-level political and religious figures in attendance.

In the meantime, local media reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted areas around the cities of Qalila and Ansar in southern Lebanon. Qalila is in Tyre District.

"Enemy aircraft launched a series of raids targeting the outskirts of the towns of Al-Qalila and Al-Ansar," said the Lebanese National News Agency.

