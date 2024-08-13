Iran student robotics teams shine in RobotChallenge 2024

The Iranian U17 robotics team, consisting of 48 teenagers from across the country, competed in five different leagues of the competition.

Iran participated in five categories including Rugby, Sumo, Technical Report, Futsal Playing, and Innovation.

In the Technical Report category, Iran's U17 robotic team secured second place, with China and Romania taking first and third places respectively.

Additionally, the Iranian U12 robotic team excelled in the Innovation League, earning both silver and bronze medals, while China stood in first place.

The 2024 World Robot Contest Championships took place in the Chinese capital from August 9 to 11, attracting over 5,000 contestants from 31 countries.

