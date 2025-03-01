  1. World
Israeli army kills 48,388 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 07

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Gaza death toll rises as the Ministry of Health in Gaza says that Israeli forces have killed at least 48,388 Palestinians in the enclave since October 07, 2023.

The Health Ministry in Gaza just released its latest report on the number of people killed and wounded during Israel’s war on the territory, Al Jazeera reported. 

In a statement, it said a total of 23 fatalities – two newly killed, 21 body recoveries – were recorded and 23 wounded people arrived in hospitals during the past 48 hours.

This brought the confirmed number of people killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, to at least 48,388, with 111,803 others injured, the ministry added.

Thousands of victims remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings. Gaza’s Government Media Office has put the death toll at more than 61,000, saying thousands of missing people are now presumed dead.

