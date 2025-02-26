  1. World
  2. Africa
Feb 26, 2025, 11:13 AM

Death toll in Sudan military plane crash rises

Death toll in Sudan military plane crash rises

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – At least 19 people were killed in the crash of a Sudanese military plane in the country’s second largest city of Omdurman in the Khartoum state.

According to TASS, the cause of the incident was a technical malfunction.

The plane crash-landed into a civilian house after taking off from a local airbase.

The plane’s crew and Sudanese servicemen on board, as well as local residents who were in the house were the victims of the incident. Rescuers continue to remove the debris on the plane crash site.

Reports suggest that Sudanese Major General Bahar Ahmed Bahar, former commander of the Khartoum military district, was among those killed.

MP/

News ID 228942

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News