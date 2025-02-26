Death toll in Sudan military plane crash rises

According to TASS, the cause of the incident was a technical malfunction.

The plane crash-landed into a civilian house after taking off from a local airbase.

The plane’s crew and Sudanese servicemen on board, as well as local residents who were in the house were the victims of the incident. Rescuers continue to remove the debris on the plane crash site.

Reports suggest that Sudanese Major General Bahar Ahmed Bahar, former commander of the Khartoum military district, was among those killed.

MP/