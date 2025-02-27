  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 27, 2025, 11:19 AM

Israel releases 42 Palestinians as part of Gaza ceasefire

Israel releases 42 Palestinians as part of Gaza ceasefire

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Israeli authorities have released 42 people from the seventh and final group of Palestinian prisoners as part of the first stage of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The WAFA news agency reported that 37 people arrived in the administrative capital of the Palestinian territories on the West Bank, the city of Ramallah. Another five were taken to al-Quds.

Earlier, Arab TV channels showed footage showing how a bus belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross arrived in Ramallah, where it was met by a large crowd.

The seventh group includes 641 Palestinians, including 151 sentenced to life imprisonment, as well as 445 residents of Gaza, including 45 women and children, who were arrested after October 7, 2023.

MP/

News ID 228993

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News