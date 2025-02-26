18 killed, 31 injured as bus overturns in eastern Thailand

The accident occurred early Wednesday in Prachinburi province when a double-decker bus carrying 49 people on a study tour lost control and overturned on a downhill road, the local public relations office said, according to Xinhua.

According to a local road safety center, 49 people were in the vehicle when it flipped over at about 3:00 am local time, and 16 people were killed on the spot.

The injured people were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Local media quoted police as saying that the road was an accident-prone area. Preliminary investigations suggested that the accident may have been caused by brake system failure.

