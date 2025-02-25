  1. Politics
Feb 25, 2025, 2:07 PM

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Tehran (+VIDEOS)

Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Tehran (+VIDEOS)

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday on an official visit.

The following video is from Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the sky over Tehran, the Iranian capital. She accompanies the Russian delegation headed by Sergei Lavrov, the top Russian diplomat. 

Zakharova has written in the caption of her video footage that Tehran sky is filled with airplanes to point out that Tehran is a major destination despite all the Western pressures. 

The following shows the moment get off the plane at Tehran Mehrabad Airport in the west of the capital. 

Another video of the Russian delegation's arrival at Tehran airport.

This item is being updated...

News ID 228904

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News