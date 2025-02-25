Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Tehran (+VIDEOS)

The following video is from Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the sky over Tehran, the Iranian capital. She accompanies the Russian delegation headed by Sergei Lavrov, the top Russian diplomat.

Zakharova has written in the caption of her video footage that Tehran sky is filled with airplanes to point out that Tehran is a major destination despite all the Western pressures.

The following shows the moment get off the plane at Tehran Mehrabad Airport in the west of the capital.

Another video of the Russian delegation's arrival at Tehran airport.

