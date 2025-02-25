Iran resolved to strengthen ties with Russia: Pezeshkian

President Masoud Pezhakian received for a meeting the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his accompanying delegation on Tuesday evening where he described relations between the two countries as growing and emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of agreements, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Agreement recently signed between the two countries.

He stated that Iran and Russia have the necessary potential to strengthen cooperation, adding that Tehran is determined to strengthen the interactions with Moscow.

Emphasizing the importance of continuing the process of constructive regional interactions between the two countries, the president added that, "Iran and Russia have similar views on regional issues and are pursuing the strengthening of their regional and international cooperation within the framework of their own interactions and within the framework of regional and international organizations such as Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and BRICS."

The Russian Foreign Minister, for his part, conveyed Mr. Putin's warm greetings to President Pezeshkian, saying that, "I agree with your Excellency's words and we will make our utmost efforts to continue and accelerate the growing process of cooperation and to implement the agreements reached between the two sides, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Agreement signed recently between the two sides."

Sergey Lavrov described the completion of the process of the Islamic Republic of Iran's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union as a new and effective boost to strengthening relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields, adding that "Iran and Russia have many shared interests in continuing effective regional cooperation."

KI