Turkey starts importing Turkmen gas via Iran

"We are currently supplying this gas to Turkey through Iran via barter. This agreement is very important for the security of Turkey's supplies and for expanding and diversifying gas sources," Bayraktar said in an interview with Turkish channel A Haber on Sunday, Interfax news agency reported.

Turkmen gas is supplied to Turkey at a competitive economic price, he said. "Therefore, Turkmen gas is important in terms of reducing our overall natural gas costs. In this regard, the arrival of Turkmen gas in Turkey is very valuable. This year, we will supply enough gas for approximately 1.5 million households," he said.

Turkey expects to increase gas supplies from Turkmenistan in the future, he said. "In the medium and long term, transporting Turkmen gas to Turkey and Europe via a pipeline across the Caspian Sea would actually be the most ideal and correct way, both technically and commercially," he said.

In addition, Turkey will begin gas deliveries this week to Azerbaijan's Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic (NAR) via the pipeline running from eastern Turkey's Igdir to Nakhichevan, Bayraktar said. "Turkey has secured natural gas imports from 14 different points. We also have export points - one to Bulgaria and another to Greece. Now, another export point will be added - Nakhichevan. The Nakhichevan pipeline is ready. This week, we will launch this pipeline, creating a new connection between Turkey and Nakhichevan," he said.

MA/PR