Yak-130 warplane destroys drone during Iranian military drill

As the Zolfaqar 1403 military exercise continues in full swing along the southern shores of Iran, the Yak-130 fighter jets participated in a joint air operation for the first time and showcased some of its advanced and unique capabilities, according to spokesman of the drill Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh on Monday.

"The Yak fighter jet, along with two MiG-29 fighters, participated in the operation to intercept and destroy the target drone," he said.

"The pilots of the MiG-29 fighter jets, with great skill, succeeded in identifying and intercepting the target drone. The Yak-130 fighter jet then completely destroyed the drone by firing advanced missiles. This operation demonstrated the high coordination and capabilities of the Army Air Force in carrying out complicated air missions," the spokesman said.

"The debut of the Yak-130 fighter jet in this exercise is considered a milestone in demonstrating the capabilities of the Army Air Force. This fighter jet, with its modern design and high operational capabilities, was able to demonstrate impressive and remarkable performance in its debut," General Sheikh continued to say.

"The successful participation of the Yak-130 fighter jets in this exercise promises wider use of this fighter jet in future missions and further strengthening the country's defense capabilities," he concluded.

