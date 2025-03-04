  1. World
Philippine fighter jet goes missing while on a mission

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – A Philippine air force fighter jet with two pilots on board has gone missing during a night combat assault in support of ground forces in a southern province, and an extensive search is underway, officials said Tuesday.

The FA-50 jet lost communication during the tactical mission with other air force aircraft around midnight Monday before reaching a target area. The other aircraft were able to return safely to an air base in central Cebu province, the air force said without providing other details for security reasons, AP reported. 

A Philippine military official told The Associated Press that the incident happened in a southern Philippine province, where an anti-insurgency mission against communist guerrillas was underway. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the sensitive situation publicly.

“We are hopeful of locating them and the aircraft soon and ask you to join us in prayer during this critical time,” air force spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said.

It was not immediately clear if the rest of the FA-50s would be grounded following the incident.

