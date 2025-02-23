Time shows special military operation was correct decision

"Time has shown that this difficult decision was solely correct and possible," the senior security official said.

Russia had to "take this step when the point of no return was irreversibly crossed in the confrontation with the so-called collective West and the sole available way was to defend our Motherland and push the enemy away from its borders," he stressed.

The war against Neo-Nazism is not yet over but its outcome is very close and the enemy will be destroyed, he said, TASS reported.

"The Russian people united and stood firm in the struggle against the cynical and cruel enemy that was beefed up with weapons and money from all the parts of the world. The war against Neo-Nazism and its accomplices is not yet over but its outcome is very close. The enemy will be destroyed. Truth will triumph," Medvedev stressed.

