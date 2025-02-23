Spain, Norway condemn Trump’s scheme to expel Palestinians

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said their countries were opposed to Trump's scheme to “take over” the Gaza Strip and displace 2.3 million Palestinians from the besieged territory by force.

Speaking on Saturday at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg, the top diplomats reaffirmed their countries’ opposition to any displacement of the Palestinians from Gaza.

Spain’s Albares emphasized that the Gaza Strip belonged to the Palestinian people, assuring that Madrid strongly supports their right to remain in their land.

Albares said Spain is providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and will take part in reconstruction efforts to help Palestinians rebuild their lives in the strip after the Israeli regime forces devastating war which continued for 15 months.

Norway’s top diplomat also said there were alarming clues suggesting Trump was pushing ahead with his plans to remove Palestinians from their land, adding that the removal of Gaza’s residents constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

Instead, Eide pointed to the importance of helping the Palestinians rebuild their homeland and secure their right to an independent state.

Eide said Gazans needed to receive urgent international aid after the Israelis' relentless destruction of the Palestinian territory, both physically and politically.

Trump has said that he is going to “sit back” and watch whether other countries can craft a feasible counter-proposal to his controversial plan.

The Israelis, for their part, remain “committed” to Trump’s proposal to take over the Gaza Strip and displace its Palestinian residents.

In a statement released last week, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that he was “committed to US President Trump’s plan for the creation of a different Gaza.”

In this regard, the United Nations has warned that any forced displacement of civilians from occupied territory is strictly prohibited under international law and “tantamount to ethnic cleansing.”

The Israeli regime launched a war on Gaza to “eliminate” Hamas in response to a retaliatory surprise attack on 7 October 2023, following decades of Israeli oppression and occupation of Palestinians.

More than 48,200 Palestinian people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced multiple times, an estimated 80 percent of buildings have been either damaged or destroyed, the healthcare, water, sanitation, and hygiene systems have collapsed, and there are shortages of food, fuel, medicine, and shelter.

MNA/