Nasrallah symbol of dignity for the Islamic Ummah: Ghalibaf

Ghalibaf made the remarks on Sunday morning before departing for Beirut to attend Nasrallah's funeral ceremony.

Emphasizing that today marks a historic moment for the Resistance Front, the Muslim Ummah, and the people of Lebanon, Ghalibaf said that despite all obstacles, Muslims from different countries—especially Iran—have arrived in Beirut to take part in the funeral ceremony, demonstrating solidarity with the Resistance.

Despite the great loss of Hezbollah’s leaders, Lebanon has regained stability, while Israel stands in disgrace, he added.

Ghalibaf also stated that this visit will serve as an opportunity to enhance bilateral relations, with scheduled meetings between the Iranian delegation and Lebanese high-ranking officials.

MP/6387594