  1. Video
Feb 23, 2025, 10:22 AM

VIDEO: Nasrallah burial place decorated with flowers

VIDEO: Nasrallah burial place decorated with flowers

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – The burial place of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was decorated with flowers.

Download 4 MB

News ID 228775

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed