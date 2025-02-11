Iran, S Arabia moving towards developing, strengthening ties

The Iranian ambassador made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate the Islamic Revolution anniversary in Riyadh, which was also attended by the some senior Saudi officials.

Enayati pointed to the special attention paid by President Masoud Pezeshkian in Iran and other high-ranking Iranian officials to developing relations with neighbors, emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's firm determination to deepen cooperation with the Persian Gulf countries.

Referring to the development of bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia over the past two years, the ambassador stated that Iran and Saudi Arabia are cautiously moving forward on the path of developing, deepening, and consolidating bilateral cooperation, and they are moving forward on this path with special attention paid by the authorities of the two countries.

The Iranian ambassador continued to refer to the crimes of the Zionist regime and condemned the regime's actions in martyring the Palestinian people, calling for the attention and support on the part of other countries to continue the ceasefire in Gaza.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, an exhibition of handicrafts including carpets, embossed floral carpets, calligraphy utensils, Iranian attractions, etc. was held.

