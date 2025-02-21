Iranians to Commemorate Nasrallah, Safieddine on Feb. 23

In a statement released on Friday, the Islamic Development Coordination Council of Iran paid tribute to the martyrs of the resistance front, particularly the late secretary-general of Hezbollah and the head of Executive Council of the Lebanese movement.

It said as the funeral of Nasrallah and Safieddine will be held in Beirut on Sunday, commemorative services will be held across Iran on the same day after the Maghrib (sunset) prayer.

The commemorative events in Iran will be held under the theme ‘We Keep the Pledge’ at the holy Shiite sites, shrines, mosques and prayer halls across the country.

The ceremony in the capital will be held at the Grand Musalla (prayer hall) of Tehran.

The council called on all Iranians to take part in the commemorative services to renew allegiance to the aspirations of the martyrs of resistance and express support for the people of Palestine and the resistance axis.

