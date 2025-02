Pope's condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, he is not out of danger, the Vatican said in its regular early evening update.

This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," it added, TASS reported.

According to it, daily blood tests "showed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions.".

MP/