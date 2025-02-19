Iran's foreign minister, PIJ chief hold talks in Tehran

“Despite committing the gravest international crimes and killing tens of thousands of defenseless Palestinian women and children, the Zionist regime failed to achieve any of its sinister objectives and ultimately had to surrender and accept a ceasefire with the resistance groups it sought to annihilate,” Abbas Araghchi said.

He made the remarks in a Wednesday meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Araghchi highlighted the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian nation for self-determination and liberation from occupation over the past eight decades.

“The unity and cohesion among the Palestinian people, along with their legendary patience and steadfastness and support for the resistance despite all hardships and challenges, are enduring symbols of the Palestinian people’s legitimacy and victory.”

Araghchi underscored Iran's continued support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate and lawful resistance of the Palestinian nation against the Zionist occupiers.

He described the joint Zionist-US plan for the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land as “a nefarious plot to erase Palestine.”

"This plan not only violates the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law but also constitutes a complete crime against humanity. Therefore, all governments have a legal and moral duty and responsibility to oppose its realization," he stated, PressTV reported.

Araghchi referred to his consultations with foreign ministers of Islamic countries on this matter and cited the widespread support from Islamic nations at the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ministers as an indication of the strong opposition of the Islamic world to the colonial plan to cleanse Gaza.

Araghchi also stressed the necessity of prosecuting and punishing the Zionist regime's officials and their supporters and accomplices for committing genocide and called for expedited judicial processes in domestic and international courts on this issue.

In this meeting, Nakhaleh hailed Iran's courageous political and diplomatic support for the oppressed people of Palestine in regional and international forums.

He also praised the honorable support of the Resistance Axis in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq for the Palestinian people in confronting Zionist occupation and genocide.

He particularly lauded the courage and bravery of the great resistance leaders and commanders, especially the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

He said this support has bolstered the morale and perseverance of the Palestinian people and resistance in the face of the ruthlessness of Israel.

Nakhaleh emphasized unity and cohesion among resistance groups both on the field and in political arenas and said the Palestinian people are determined to continue resistance until they are freed from the yoke of the occupying and genocidal Zionist entity.

The Palestinian leader said the steadfast Palestinian people and their leaders are determined to defend their legitimate, legal, and human rights in the political arena just as they do on the battlefield.

The Iranian minister also held a meeting with the head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces Faleh al-Fayyadh.

Araghchi placed a premium on the strategic and exceptional relationship between Iran and Iraq and described it as necessary for the officials of both countries to continue consultations and discussions on regional developments.

Fayyadh expressed satisfaction with his meetings and talks with Iranian officials and hailed Iran's support for the Iraqi government and people during the difficult times of fighting terrorism.

MP/