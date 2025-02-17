Russia and US confirm Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia

Senior officials will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday, the United States’ State Department and the Kremlin confirmed. They will meet in Riyadh on Tuesday for meetings intended to lay the groundwork for peace talks, the two sides said.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin, were due to travel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

They will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff,” the state department said.

Peskov said that the meeting “will be dedicated to possible negotiations on a Ukrainian resolution and organising a meeting between the two presidents,” Peskov said.

It has previously been suggested that US President Donald Trump would meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia. Trump said at the weekend that such a meeting could happen “very soon”.

