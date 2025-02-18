EU leaders confirm ‘Ukraine deserves peace through strength’

"Today in Paris, we reaffirmed that Ukraine deserves peace through strength. Peace respectful of its independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, with strong security guarantees," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on the X social media platform, TASS reported.

According to von der Leyen, "Europe carries its full share of the military assistance to Ukraine." "At the same time, we need a surge in defense in Europe," the European Commission chief added.

Eight European countries held an informal meeting on Ukraine in Paris at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. The meeting also involved the heads of the European Council, the European Commission and NATO.

