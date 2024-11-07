European leaders call on Trump to support Ukraine

Nearly 50 European leaders attended the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday as they strained for unity after Trump emerged victorious in this week’s presidential election, Press TV reported on Thursday.

The meeting also came just a day after the coalition government in Germany - Europe’s largest economy - fell apart when Chancellor Olaf Scholz fired the finance minister in an unexpected move.

Trump's victory poses a significant challenge for Europe, ushering in a period of profound uncertainty just as the continent struggles to maintain unity, with Germany and France -Europe’s two largest powers- both in weakened states.

Throughout much of his first term, Trump’s relationship with his European peers was strained and rocky. His return to the White House introduces uncertainty over Washington’s support for Kiev against Moscow, commitment to the US-led NATO military alliance, and the potential for tariffs on exports to the US.

European Council chief Charles Michel and other European leaders urged the incoming American president to keep on supporting Ukraine.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said was now essential for the European Union to stand united, stressing that no single EU member state can handle the forthcoming challenges alone.

Trump's first term in office saw a dramatic souring of relations with Europeans.

“President Trump is known sometimes for a degree of unpredictability, a degree of volatility, so we need dialogue," said Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden, adding, “We will seek dialogue, but we will not give up our principles.”

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed concern over the possibility of a trade war.

“Let’s now try to influence the US and Trump’s future policy so that he understands the risks involved,” he said.

Touching on the collapse of Germany's three-party government, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said, “One thing is for sure, Europe is not strong without a strong Germany.”

Hungary's rightwing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who hosted the summit, is one of the few European leaders closely aligned with Trump.

MNA