Feb 15, 2025

Saudi Arabia trying to find alternative to Trump's Gaza plan

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Media sources have been reporting on Arab-led efforts to formulate an alternative to President Trump’s plan to empty Gaza of its population.

Saudi Arabia is reportedly spearheading those efforts, the Reuters news agency reported, citing 10 anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The sources said draft ideas will be discussed at a meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh later this month, with Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates planning to attend.

One unnamed Arab government source said at least four proposals had already been drafted for Gaza’s future, but an Egyptian proposal has emerged as a preferred alternative to Trump’s plan.

The details of that plan have yet to be announced. 

