  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 13, 2025, 11:33 AM

Suicide bomber sets off explosion near ministry in Kabul

Suicide bomber sets off explosion near ministry in Kabul

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – An explosion occurred near government offices in Kabul on Tuesday, Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Interior, said, according to media reports.

Qani confirmed the explosion to Reuters, adding that a suicide bomber had detonated his explosives before reaching the target.

He added that casualties had been reported, but details were not yet available.

MNA

News ID 228278

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News