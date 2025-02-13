Suicide bomber sets off explosion near ministry in Kabul

Qani confirmed the explosion to Reuters, adding that a suicide bomber had detonated his explosives before reaching the target.
TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – An explosion occurred near government offices in Kabul on Tuesday, Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Taliban Ministry of Interior, said, according to media reports.
Qani confirmed the explosion to Reuters, adding that a suicide bomber had detonated his explosives before reaching the target.
He added that casualties had been reported, but details were not yet available.
MNA
