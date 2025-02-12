Trump spoke with Putin on Ukraine, Middle East

The call, which is the first known conversation between the presidents since Trump assumed office last month, came a day after Russia released an American imprisoned in the country, CNN reported.

Trump administration officials said they hoped the exchange could portend renewed efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth year.

In a readout of the conversation posted on Truth Social, Trump said, “We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects.”

Trump had been signaling for weeks his desire to speak with Putin as he works to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

“We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” Trump wrote.

His predecessor, former President Joe Biden, hadn’t spoken to his Russian counterpart in nearly three years.

