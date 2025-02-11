Indonesia congratulates Leader on Islamic Rev. anniv.

Subianto emphasized that the relationship between the two countries has lasted for 75 years, hoping that the cooperation will continue to expand, bringing significant benefits to both nations and contributing to global peace.

In a separate message, the Indonesian President also congratulated Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian, stating, "The 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Iran reflects our strong partnership, built on economic cooperation, deep cultural ties, and a shared commitment to global peace".

He continued that Indonesia looks forward to expanding collaboration in various strategic areas and strengthening joint engagements to address global challenges.

Additionally, Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka congratulated Iran's First Vice President, Mohammadreza Aref on the occasion of Iran’s National Day.

"Indonesia highly values the strong and lasting friendship between our two nations, a bond that has flourished over the past 75 years. I am confident that our bilateral relations will continue to strengthen and achieve further progress and improvement in the coming years," he noted in his message.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also sent a message to Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi, stating that this year marks the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations which stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and growing cooperation between our two countries.

Indonesia remains committed to strengthening closer collaboration with the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deepen and further expand this partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations, he added.

A ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Iran and Indonesia was held in Jakarta, attended by a significant number of ministers and high-ranking civil and military officials from Indonesia.

