Iran powerful, influential country in region, Islamic world

In a message to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Tokayev congratulated the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

He described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a powerful and influential country in the West Asian region and the Islamic world and expressed satisfaction with the growing cooperation between the two countries.

Kazakhstan has established diplomatic relations with Iran since the country's independence in 1991.

Bilateral cooperation between the two countries has expanded in the political, economic, trade, and cultural fields over the past three decades.

As the largest country in Central Asia, Kazakhstan is considered one of Iran's important partners in the region.

The two countries cooperate closely in regional and international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

