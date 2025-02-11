Azeri President pens letter to Leader, Pezeshkian

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran (the Victory Day of the Islamic Revolution), I wish you and all the people the best and the most sincere congratulations," Ilham Aliyev wrote in a letter to Leader of Islamic Revolution.

"The relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran are strengthened by the will of our nations who have lived in friendship and good neighborliness for centuries and have common spiritual values," Aliyev said.

"We attach special importance to developing our intergovernmental relations and expanding our cooperation based on these principles," he added.

"I believe that relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran will develop based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, in accordance with the interests of our governments and nations, and will serve to strengthen the stability and security of the region," Azeri president wrote.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all dear people on the arrival of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran - the Victory Day of the Islamic Revolution," Aliyev in his letter to Pezeshkian.

"We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of intergovernmental relations between Azerbaijan and Iran. The relations between our countries are due to the common historical, religious and cultural values ​​of our peoples, which are closely related to each other," he added.

MNA/