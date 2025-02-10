Lukashenko extends Islamic Revolution Day greetings to Iran

“It is gratifying that our countries have been friends and partners for many years and that our bilateral relations have positive dynamics in all areas,” the message of congratulations reads, BELTA reported.

The head of state recalled the first meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian. It took place in Kazan in an atmosphere of complete mutual understanding. “The exchange of views on the bilateral agenda confirmed the shared commitment to implement all previously reached agreements. I count on continuing our contacts in Minsk during your official visit,” the president emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Masoud Pezeshkian good health and many successes in implementing plans and undertakings, and all people of Iran - harmony and prosperity.

