Feb 10, 2025, 12:00 PM

Iran sees no benefits in reaching deal with US

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iran's First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref says that currently, Tehran sees no benefit in making a deal with the United States.

Aref made the remarks on the sidelines of the 22 Bahman rallies on Monday morning.

"The people are the true owners of the (Islamic) Revolution, and the February 11th rally is its symbol," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aref underlined that the US has never been and will never be trustworthy. "Any deal must be mutually beneficial for both parties."

At present, we see no benefit in dealing with the US, he said, adding that Trump has proven to be unreliable—unless he changes, which seems unlikely.

