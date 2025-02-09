Issue of Iran's water share in Afghanistan resolved: embassy

"Developing economic relations with Afghanistan is one of Iran's priorities. The statistics show that Iran has traded more than $2 billion with Afghanistan in the past nine months. Iran has also taken good steps to facilitate trade and cultural activities," Bikdeli said in an interview with Afghan Tolo News media outlet.

Regarding the long-standing issue of water rights between Afghanistan and Iran, Bikdeli asserted that recent discussions between the two sides have led to a resolution.

He elaborated that "During the recent visit of the Foreign Minister, Afghan officials reaffirmed their commitment to the treaty and expressed their willingness to address water-related challenges in Sistan and Baluchestan with an Islamic and fraternal approach."

Additionally, Bikdeli praised Afghanistan’s ban on opium cultivation and drug trafficking, affirming Iran’s readiness to collaborate in countering drug smuggling and terrorism.

"The fight against terrorism and extremism is a key area of cooperation between our countries. At present, both nations are working together in combating terrorism," he said.

