Incumbent President Daniel Noboa is running for the main office again. In addition to him, 16 other politicians have joined the race.

Noboa’s main rival is former lawmaker Luisa Gonzalez who held various offices in the government of ex-President Rafael Correa (in office 2007-2017), TASS reported.

According to a poll published by Ipsos, 45.5% are ready to vote for Noboa, while Gonzalez is supported by 31.3%.

