  1. World
  2. North America
Feb 7, 2025, 10:33 AM

Trump sanctions ICC, as countries oppose Gaza plan

Trump sanctions ICC, as countries oppose Gaza plan

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – President Donald Trump has signed an executive order authorizing economic and travel sanctions against people who work on International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of US citizens or US allies, such as Israel.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court, accusing it of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel".

The measure places financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their families who assist in ICC investigations of American citizens or allies.

Trump signed the measure as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Washington.

Last November, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over the war crimes in Gaza.

The European Union warned that the ICC sanctions threaten international criminal justice system.

MNA

News ID 228004

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News