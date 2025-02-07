Trump sanctions ICC, as countries oppose Gaza plan

President Donald Trump signed an executive order sanctioning the International Criminal Court, accusing it of "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel".

The measure places financial and visa restrictions on individuals and their families who assist in ICC investigations of American citizens or allies.

Trump signed the measure as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Washington.

Last November, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over the war crimes in Gaza.

The European Union warned that the ICC sanctions threaten international criminal justice system.

MNA