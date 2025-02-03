Israel attacks WB as UN blasts Israel crimes

Reports said on Sunday that Israeli forces attacked the town of Tammun in northern West Bank and abducted several Palestinians, PressTV reported.

The occupation forces also stormed the town of Shuqba, west of the city of Ramallah, firing guns and tear gas at local Palestinians, the reports added.

The regime’s troops further demolished 23 homes in the city of Jenin.

Meanwhile, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories, condemned Israel’s “criminal” actions in the West Bank.

In an X post on Sunday, she said Israel is widening the scope of destruction beyond the Gaza Strip across all the occupied Palestinian territory.

“The genocidal intent is evident in the way Israel targets (1) the totality of the Palestinians ‘as such’; (2) in the totality of the occupied Palestinian territory ... It’s past the time to intervene to stop it,” she said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank meant to displace them from their homeland.

Israel’s “systematic destruction of the infrastructure” and “policy of killing” have claimed the lives of dozens of Palestinian citizens, he emphasized.

Abbas also called on the UN Security Council “to intervene urgently and assume its responsibilities to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, and to pressure” the occupying entity to stop its serious crimes and the policy of ethnic cleansing.

He further asked US President Donald Trump’s administration to stop Israel’s offensive against the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military launched its offensive on January 21, claiming that it was targeting Resistance combatants of the Jenin Battalion.

The occupation’s army said on Sunday that it had killed over 50 Palestinians and abducted more than 100 others during the attacks on the West Bank over the past two weeks.

Israel has ramped up West Bank raids since October 2023, when it launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Israel was forced to agree to a Gaza ceasefire after the regime failed to achieve its objectives in the besieged territory despite killing almost 47,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, during a 15-month-long onslaught.

SD/