  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 3, 2025, 10:43 AM

Massive explosion reported in Syria, leaving 33 casualties

Massive explosion reported in Syria, leaving 33 casualties

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – A car bomb explosion rocked the city of Manbij in northern Syria on Monday, leaving 18 dead and 15 injured.

According to the report, the blast occurred in Manbij city in the northeast of Aleppo Governorate in northern Syria.

The sources reported that the bomb exploded near the car that was carrying working women and girls.
According to local sources, the explosion was very strong, and following this incident, ambulances and vehicles of the Syrian Civil Defense went to the scene of the accident to provide relief.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, and Syrian authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the bombing.

MNA/6366751

News ID 227828
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News