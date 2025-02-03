Massive explosion reported in Syria, leaving 33 casualties

According to the report, the blast occurred in Manbij city in the northeast of Aleppo Governorate in northern Syria.

The sources reported that the bomb exploded near the car that was carrying working women and girls.

According to local sources, the explosion was very strong, and following this incident, ambulances and vehicles of the Syrian Civil Defense went to the scene of the accident to provide relief.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident, and Syrian authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the bombing.

